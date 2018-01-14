Man killed after SUV runs off road, overturns in Poinciana

A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Osceola County.
A Jeep SUV was traveling southbound on Bordeauz Road, when for an unknown reason, the Jeep left the roadway and overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.
The driver, Luis Garcia, was ejected and later died at Poinciana Medical Center.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Jan. 13 at Bordeaux Road and Marquis Court in Poinciana.
The crash remains under investigation.
