Duke Energy is sending additional workers to Puerto Rico Sunday to help restore power to the U.S. territory after Hurricane Maria battered the island.

Duke Energy to send more workers to Puerto Rico Sunday

Company to send over 100 workers

Third of Puerto Rico remains without power

The power company plans to send over 100 employees. More than half of them will leave from Million Air Sunday morning, which is located next to the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The other crews will depart from Clearwater late Sunday morning.

About a third of Puerto Rico remains without power after Hurricane Maria hit about four months ago.



The additional workers will be on the island for 45 to 60 days.



Duke Energy is planning to send the largest portion of workers from the state of Florida, who will join other workers from the Mid-West.

The Governor of Puerto Rico spoke to Spectrum News 13 on Friday about recovery efforts. He's been in Central Florida for the past few days.

“This is where we need to tally and we need to work and we need to see those who were friends to the people of Puerto Rico and those that have not…and this is the time where we need to get ready, where we need to organize and we need to show that there will be consequences, for those actions," said Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, Puerto Rico.

The workers from Duke will leave from Sanford around 9 a.m. Sunday.