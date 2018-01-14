Imagine going about your​ whole life not knowing who you truly are.

DNA test helps woman discover long-lost family

Growing up, Krista Brian didn't know much about paternal side

She discovered she was of African descent, not Hispanic

“I always remembered being the child who didn't really belong,” said Krista Brian.

Brian was mostly raised by her aunt and uncle, as her mother was mentally unfit to do so. Growing up, she was always told her father was Hispanic and that he killed himself when she was a baby.

Not knowing much about the paternal side of her family, Brian decided to go on Ancestry's website to find out more about her past.

“I got the test. I found out that I wasn’t Hispanic at all and that I was African," Brian said. "And I was really surprised because there’s no African on my mom’s side. I didn’t know what was really going on here.”

Based on the results, Brian was able to get in touch with her actual father--who was very much alive.

“It was really a big huge blessing to find out my dad was actually Christian like I was,” Brian said. “And let alone, I have a dad that’s alive! It was beyond shocking for me.”

Not only did Brian find her father but she has integrated herself into a family with three other siblings.

Brian's father, Andrew Baker, who had no idea about her existence says he is happy they both have something in common-- faith.

“You never know what God has in store for you,” Baker said. “You never know it. And she has just been a blessing to our family and a blessing to me.”

Brian wants to use her story to inspire others to learn more about themselves.

“My biggest goal is to spread God’s word to just see people have the life that they were created for,” Brian sad.

Brian is traveling the world with her new family to do missionary work and spread the word of God.