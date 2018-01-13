Three people accused of killing a 42-year-old woman in Osceola County faced a judge Saturday morning.

Suspects in murder for hire case denied bond

Alexis Ramos Rivera, Glorian-Marie Montes, Ishnar Ramos charged in case

PREVIOUS STORY: Sheriff: Murder victim was mistakenly targeted, abducted

Alexis Ramos Rivera, Glorian-Marie Montes, and Ishnar Ramos were ordered no bond.

According to the sheriff's office, Ramos hired Rivera and Montes to kill a woman that was in a relationship with a man she claimed to love.

On Monday, the body of Janice Zengotita-Torres, 42, was found in Ormond Beach. According to the sheriff's office, she was the unintended target of the murder for hire.

"I get emotional because it just touches me so deeply that one of our citizens was killed in such a manner over a mistaken identification and in the end it appears to be a lovers triangle," said Sheriff Russ Gibson.

All three suspects have been charged with first degree murder.