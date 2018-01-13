Weather forecast: Cold front moving in this weekend

Skies will clear today in Central Florida, but it will be much cooler with highs staying near 60 in most locations.

Cold front moving in

Cooler air throughout the week

Poor boating conditions today

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

The winds will be west-northwest at 5-10 mph. It will be clear and cold tonight. The lows will range from near freezing in Ocala to the upper 30s near the metro.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with similar highs back to near or just above 60.

The winds will be north at 10-15 mph. It will be slightly warmer Sunday night with temps in the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south.

The skies stay sunny through the week but the temperatures stay cool. We warm to the mid 60s by Tuesday but drop to near 60 through Friday.

Boating conditions are poor today with a small craft advisory in place.

The winds will be northwest at 10-15 knots during the afternoon. Seas will run 3-5 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Water temperatures are around 56 at Daytona Beach and 62 at Cocoa Beach. The rip current risk will be moderate today.

