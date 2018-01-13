Man killed in wrong-way crash in Osceola County, troopers say

A 29-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash in Osceola County early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
- Man killed in wrong-way crash
- Dodge sedan hit tractor-trailer head-on
- Passenger in sedan critically injured
Michael Vanpelt, of Zephyrhills, was driving a 2016 Dodge sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes State Road 60 when he hit a tractor-trailer head-on at about 3:45 a.m., troopers sad.
Vanpelt died at the scene of the crash.
Ronald Higgins, 43, of Dade City, was a passenger in the sedan. He was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Anthony Alexander, 31, of Winter Haven, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
