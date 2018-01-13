Man accused of killing 16-year-old girl denied bond

A man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in Sumter County last year was denied bond Saturday morning.

Larry Peavy, 35, refused to go before a judge.

Peavy was arrested in Lake County on Friday, after more than two months on the run. Melissa Sturgill, the mother of Peavy’s child was also arrested. She has since bonded out of jail.

According to investigators, Peavy took Aleaya Jackson and another 16-year-old girl to a Bushnell home in November. Peavy reportedly told the girls he was taking them to a party. He is accused of killing Jackson and sexually assaulting the other teen.

Peavy faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and first-degree murder.

He’ll be extradited to Sumter County, authorities said.

Sturgill is charged with accessory after the fact.