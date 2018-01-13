Lake County Animal Shelter to celebrate no-kill status this month

The Lake County Animal Shelter will officially reach no-kill status on Monday.

Lake County Animal Shelter to mark no-kill status

Shelter saved 90 percent of its animals for a year

County officials say in order to get a no-kill status, the shelter was required to save 90 percent of its animals for a year.

In 2017, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners took control of the shelter from the Sheriff’s Office and hired a no-kill consultant.

“We had to adopt a whole lot more animals than we have in the past and we’re increased our adoptions by about animals over the last year and that’s helped us save as many as we possibly can, said Whitney Boylston, director of the shelter.

Boylston says from Jan. 15, 2016 to Jan. 11, 2017, more than 1,600 animals were euthanized. From Jan. 15, 2017 to Jan. 11, 2018, only 282 animals were euthanized.

The shelter will celebrate its official no-kill status Jan. 20 with an event called “Stayin’ Alive.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be free adoptions.