Cold weather shelters opening this weekend across Central Florida

With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s this weekend, cold weather shelters are opening across Central Florida

Two shelters are opening this weekend in DeLand:

The Chisholm Community Center in DeLand is opening as a cold weather shelter Saturday night. The shelter, located at 520 South Clara Avenue, will open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the St. Peter Catholic Church will open as a cold weather shelter staring at 7:30 p.m. The shelter is located at 359 West New York Avenue.

In Orlando, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida has declared Saturday a "Cold Night":

This means that the Coalition will not refuse any person seeking shelter from the cold, regardless of space.

The Coalition campus is located at 639 West Central Boulevard in downtown Orlando. Beginning at 7 p.m., overflow space will be available for single women and families in the Center for Women and Families and for single men in the Men's Service Center.