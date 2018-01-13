12-foot key lime pie highlight of Florida festival

The Florida Key Lime Pie Festival was held at Brevard Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
The festival, celebrating the official state pie, featured an attempt to break the record for the "World’s Largest Key Lime Pie."
Cocoa Beach-based Florida Key Lime Pie Company made a pie 12 feet in diameter. It contained more than 480 cups of graham cracker crust and more than 12,800 ounces of key lime pie filing.
“The old record was just a little over eight feet, eight feet, two inches,” said Louie Morehead, festival director. “Today, we’re going for 12.2 feet in diameter.”
The festival also featured a pie eating contest, a pie toss and an appearance from Spectrum News 13 anchor Eric Levy.
