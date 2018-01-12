Trump allegedly describes Haiti, African countries as 'sh**tholes' during immigration meeting

By Caitlyn Jones, Web Anchor
Last Updated: Friday, January 12, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
VIEWER POLL

What do you think of President Donald Trump allegedly describing Haiti and African countries as "sh**holes"?

View all recent polls
This poll is not scientific and reflects the opinions of only those internet users who have chosen to participate.

President Donald Trump is being widely criticized Friday morning over alleged controversial comments that some people are saying insulted immigrants from certain countries.

  • GOP, Dems react strongly against president's wording
  • White House does not deny President Donald Trump's quote
  • Trump tweets that he did not use that language

The Washington Post first broke the story saying they have sources in the White House who revealed that when bipartisan lawmakers in the Oval Office were discussing protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries on Thursday, the president allegedly responded asking, "Why do we want all these people from 'sh**hole countries' coming here?"

Their sources said he then suggested the U.S. bring in more people from countries like Norway.

The Associated Press later confirmed the comments with their sources.

Trump's description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist. The White House did not deny his remark but issued a statement saying Trump supports immigration policies that welcome "those who can contribute to our society."

Later on Friday morning, the president tweeted that he used tough language in the meeting, but those words are not what he used, he says.

It is dominating news headlines Friday morning from the New York Daily News cover story to FoxNews.com.

He is being criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for what he said. Republican Florida U.S. Republican Marco Rubio went on a series of tweets, saying:
 


Utah Republican Representative Mia Love is from Haiti and had this to say.

Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris posted:

Some conservatives are defending the president's comments, actor James Woods tweeted:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Latest News: Politics