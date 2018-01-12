Trump allegedly describes Haiti, African countries as 'sh**tholes' during immigration meeting

President Donald Trump is being widely criticized Friday morning over alleged controversial comments that some people are saying insulted immigrants from certain countries.

GOP, Dems react strongly against president's wording

White House does not deny President Donald Trump's quote



Trump tweets that he did not use that language

The Washington Post first broke the story saying they have sources in the White House who revealed that when bipartisan lawmakers in the Oval Office were discussing protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries on Thursday, the president allegedly responded asking, "Why do we want all these people from 'sh**hole countries' coming here?"

Their sources said he then suggested the U.S. bring in more people from countries like Norway.

The Associated Press later confirmed the comments with their sources.

Trump's description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist. The White House did not deny his remark but issued a statement saying Trump supports immigration policies that welcome "those who can contribute to our society."

Later on Friday morning, the president tweeted that he used tough language in the meeting, but those words are not what he used, he says.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

It is dominating news headlines Friday morning from the New York Daily News cover story to FoxNews.com.

An early look at Friday's front: https://t.co/1Wj57JecKC pic.twitter.com/MmOW4VUIMx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 12, 2018

He is being criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for what he said. Republican Florida U.S. Republican Marco Rubio went on a series of tweets, saying:



For example,for decades the people of #ElSalvador & #Haiti have suffered as a result of bad leaders, rampant crime & natural disasters 5/7 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 12, 2018

#Florida is home to many people who came from these troubled nations & contribute to our economy through hard work & entrepreneurship 6/7 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 12, 2018

Utah Republican Representative Mia Love is from Haiti and had this to say.

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris posted:

Immigrants from countries across the globe - including and especially those from Haiti and all parts of Africa - have helped build this country. They should be welcomed and celebrated, not demeaned and insulted. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 11, 2018

Some conservatives are defending the president's comments, actor James Woods tweeted:

So if these “dreamers” AREN’T from sh*tholes, they should be thrilled to be going back from whence they came, no? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 12, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this story.