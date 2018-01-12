Weather forecast: Temperatures drop this weekend as cold front hits

A lot of fog and mild temperatures started out our Friday, but not much rain.

Weekend temps to drop

Chance for showers, storms increases

That changed quickly for the afternoon as a cold front started to move into Central Florida. Scattered showers impacted our afternoon as they moved quickly to the northeast. At times we heard rumbles of thunder and had some high gusty wind.

Dry and cooler air will move in quickly as the front drops south overnight. Skies will clear through the overnight hours as drier air moves in.

Temperatures will be cooler, falling into the mid to low 50s for most. Some of our northern spots will drop into the upper 40s.



It will be a cooler weekend overall, with temperatures Saturday only in the mid to low 60s and around 60 degrees by Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine as dry air moves in and sticks around.

Not much of a warm up is expected over the next week as temperatures stay in the 60s and lows drop to around 40 degrees.

Beach and boating conditions will remain a bit hazardous for the start of our weekend with choppy waters and an elevated rip current threat.

