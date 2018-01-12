Man wanted in 16-year-old girl's homicide taken into custody

A man wanted since early November in connection to the slaying of a 16-year-old girl has been taken into custody, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Larry Darnell Peavy was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Leesburg on Friday after hiding in South Florida as recently as Thursday, Sheriff's deputies said.
The Sheriff's Office received a tip that he might be returning to the area with help, they said. Detectives found Peavy in the parking lot hiding in a vehicle driven by the mother of his child, Melissa Sturgill.
Peavy faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual assault with a weapon or force and premeditated first degree murder.
Investigators say Peavy brought 16-year-old Aleaya Jackson and another 16-year-old to a home for a party in November. They believe not only he murder Jackson, but he also sexually assaulted the other teen.
A car he drove was found in Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County, Peavy's sister lives.
Sturgill was also arrested and has been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
