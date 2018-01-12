Sheriff: Woman whose body found in Ormond Beach was targeted

By Erin Murray and Greg Angel, Team Coverage
Last Updated: Friday, January 12, 2018, 6:55 PM EST

A body found along an Ormond Beach road earlier this week has been identified as a woman reported missing out of Osceola County.

  • Woman's body found in Ormond Beach on Monday
  • Police ID'd her as Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres of Kissimmee
  • Deputies took a person of interest into custody Friday

The body of Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres, 42, of Kissimmee was found Monday morning, Jan. 8, on the 100 block of Bennett Lane, near Tomoka Avenue, by a utility worker.

Gibson said Zengotita-Torres was targeted, abducted and killed, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said at a news conference Friday.

Her body was found about 24 hours after she was reported missing. Friends said she went missing Sunday night after leaving work.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the case.

Check back for updates on this breaking-news story.


Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson announces Friday that 3 people have been arrested in connection to the suspicious death of Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres. Her body was found in Ormond Beach. (Erin Murray, staff)
