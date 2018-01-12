Sheriff: Woman whose body found in Ormond Beach was targeted

A body found along an Ormond Beach road earlier this week has been identified as a woman reported missing out of Osceola County.

Woman's body found in Ormond Beach on Monday



Police ID'd her as Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres of Kissimmee

Deputies took a person of interest into custody Friday



The body of Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres, 42, of Kissimmee was found Monday morning, Jan. 8, on the 100 block of Bennett Lane, near Tomoka Avenue, by a utility worker.

.@OsceolaSheriff says 3 people arrested intentionally targeted Janice Zengotita-Torres, 42, abducting her before killing her. Her body was found in Ormond Beach 24 hours after she went missing. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/hEB9raWvAn — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 12, 2018 Here are two of the murder suspects being taken to jail by @OsceolaSheriff deputies. Ishnar Ramos, Glorianmarie Montes, & Alexis Rivera are all charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Janice Zengotita-Torres. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/zsXGIueueV — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) January 12, 2018

Gibson said Zengotita-Torres was targeted, abducted and killed, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said at a news conference Friday.

Her body was found about 24 hours after she was reported missing. Friends said she went missing Sunday night after leaving work.



Three people have been arrested in connection to the case.



Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson announces Friday that 3 people have been arrested in connection to the suspicious death of Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres. Her body was found in Ormond Beach. (Erin Murray, staff)