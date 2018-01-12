Gov of Puerto Rico to visit Central Florida; to hear about struggles of Maria victims

The governor of Puerto Rico is in Central Florida for a town hall on Friday morning.

Gov. Ricardo Rosello to see how Maria victims are coping

Governor to appear in Kissimme; might appear in Orlando

Rosello is pushing for Puerto Rico to become 51st state

Gov. Ricardo Rosello’s visit comes as Florida grapples with how to handle the more than 300,000 Puerto Ricans who have evacuated the island following Hurricane Maria.

People throughout Central Florida are invited to the Kissimmee Civic Center that includes the thousands of families who have left Puerto Rico and moved to Central Florida following Hurricane Maria., which struck the island in September 2017.

Rosello has been in Washington this week, pushing for more disaster-aid funding for the island and relief from the new tax law, calling for quote "equal treatment" for the U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico.

The governor plans to update those at the town hall on recovery and reconstruction following the devastating hurricane.

He also plans to hear from those displaced by Maria and now living here in Central Florida and hearing about the struggles they now face, such as finding housing, healthcare, education and jobs.

"He also does want to have the opportunity to hear directly from the community here to answer their questions and to provide them with feedback to let them know what are the things that he’s doing that are addressing their specific concerns," said Deputy Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration George Laws Garcia.

The town hall starts at 10 a.m. and there are only about 250 seats left, as of 5:14 a.m. It is recommended that people arrive early for seating.

Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson are also scheduled to appear at the town hall.

In addition, Spectrum News 13 sources say Rosello will travel to Orlando later Friday afternoon to meet with local leaders there.

And during this visit, Rossello hopes to get the word out about his push to get Puerto Rico to become the 51st state. During a news conference in Washington, D.C., this week, he said the only way to guarantee Puerto Rico will get equal rights, equal benefits and equal responsibilities is through statehood.

Puerto Rico is an unincorporated U.S. territory and its people are U.S. citizens.

