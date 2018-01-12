Last Updated: Friday, January 12, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
Who doesn't like a delicious key lime pie? Better yet, how about a really large one?
- Fla. Key Lime Pie Festival takes place on Saturday
- Organizers creating 12-foot in diameter pie
- Pie will weigh about 1,000 pounds
On Saturday, the 7th annual Florida Key Lime Pie Festival takes over Merritt Island's Brevard Veterans Memorial Park.
Organizers will be creating a 12-foot in diameter pie, as they try to set a world record.
Spectrum News 13 photos show the huge tin being fabricated at a Cocoa metal shop.
Inside the tin will be 480 cups of graham cracker crust, and nearly 13,000 ounces of filling. This adds up to 132 gallons of pie weighing 1,000 pounds.
The Guinness World Record for the largest Key Lime Pie was set in 1998, and it was seven feet in diameter.
The pie will be at the festival, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sprectrum News 13's Eric Levy will emcee the festival.
latest news: brevard county
- Florida Key Lime Pie Festival tries to set world record
- 2018 could see return of US human spaceflight
- Puerto Rican astronaut reaches out to island’s schoolkids
- City, volunteers clean up debris on Cocoa Beach from Hurricane Irma
- Brevard seeking seasonal beach lifeguards
- Florida on a Tankful: Crush cars from behind the wheel of a tank
- Cocoa police: Man charged with attempted murder, arson after domestic dispute
- Pictures: Space Coast honors legendary 'Mr. Astronaut' John Young
- SpaceX postpones 'static fire' test of Falcon Heavy engines