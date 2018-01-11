Search continues for man in Valencia bathroom attack

Last Updated: Thursday, January 11, 2018, 5:55 AM EST
The alleged attack at the University of Central Florida comes a day after a separate incident at Valencia College, where investigators say a female student was attacked on campus.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office say a man entered the women’s bathroom and tried to sexually batter a female student Tuesday night.
However, after a brief struggle, the man ran away.
Investigators stated the male has a dark complexion and is believed to be Hispanic. He has brown hair, about 5 foot 10, weighs 180 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved brown dress shirt.
Anyone with information should call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
