Sam's Club abruptly closes stores nationwide, including Tampa, Orlando

Workers and customers alike reported finding out about the store closures when they visited the locations.



The Orlando-area Sam's Club store at 299 Fern Park Blvd. in Casselberry has been removed from the Sam's Club website, as has the store in Tampa on 5135 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.

We called both stores and heard a voice message telling us the stores were now closed and that they would reopen "tomorrow."

Though Sam's Club has posted no formal statement on social media or the Sam's Club website, it is replying to people asking about the closed stores on Twitter with the following:

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Sam's Club is also posting links to its Club Finder and also a section of the website where members can cancel their Sam's Club memberships.

A Walmart official told the Associated Press 63 stores are closing across the country, and about 10 would become e-commerce distribution sites. At least eight stores closed Thursday and the rest will shutter in the coming weeks.

Walmart, the company that owns Sam's Club, announced Thursday that is was raising starting pay for hourly workers, handing out cash bonuses and expanding some benefits for Walmart store and Sam's Club workers.



This sign was posted Thursday at the Sam's Club on S. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. (Laurie Davison, staff)

