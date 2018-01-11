Port Orange man known as ‘Uncle Mikey’ sentenced to 25 years for child molestation

A Port Orange man known as ‘Uncle Mikey’ was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child molestation charges Thursday morning.

'Uncle Mikey' sentenced to 25 years of prison for child molestation



McCabe now a sexual predator, will also face sex offender probation

McCabe would babysit girls and molest them

RELATED: New charges filed against Volusia man accused of molesting children



Michael McCabe, 47, is also designated as a sexual predator and will additionally face 25 years of sex offender probation.

McCabe was a babysitter for five girls under the age of 18, and molested and sexually assaulted them.

According to Volusia County investigators, McCabe would befriend family members and offer to babysit their daughters, in return for a place to stay in the family home.

He was arrested on March 4, 2017 on child molestation charges

McCabe previously pled no contest to four counts of sexual battery against a child, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation against a child, and three counts of attempted lewd and lascivious molestation.