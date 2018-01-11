Police: Woman was grabbed inappropriately at UCF

University of Central Florida police are looking for a man who they say grabbed a female student inappropriately on campus.

Woman was able to get away

UCF police is looking for the man

UCF police took to Twitter (see below for the tweet) on Wednesday night to get the message out quickly. They say a female student was at the Business Administration 1 building just before 6 p.m. when the alleged incident happened.

The woman told UCF police that a man was lingering around the vending machines inside and then started talking to her as she was walking by and then proceeded to touch her inappropriately.

The woman then said she ran away and reported the incident to police an hour later.

Police say the dark-skinned man is described as a 5 foot, 7 inches tall, thinly built and was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

Students say they are shaken by the incident.

"Honestly it's kind of scary because a lot of the time when we hear about things like this it makes it seem the campus is not as safe as we would like it to be," said Rebecca Vollmann.

Anyone with information is asked to call UCF police 407-823-5555 or 911.



