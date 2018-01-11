Weather forecast: Thursday to see foggy start; warmer temps later

It's going to be a cold and rainy day … in Buffalo, N.Y. In Central Florida, expect summertime temperatures for Thursday.



The high for Thursday to be 80 degrees

20 percent chance of showers

Central Florida is waking up with areas of dense fog and even had pockets of drizzle in some neighborhoods.

Once the fog burns off, many can expect clouds to hang tough with just a few sun breaks. Central Florida may even squeeze out an isolated shower, but rain chances are only 20 percent. Highs will be in the mid-70s to around 80.

Plenty of moisture remains in the atmosphere, as is evident in the areas of dense fog many dealt with for the first part of Thursday. A piece of energy near the Bahamas will keep the warm, moist air flowing into central Florida, so there will be plenty of clouds and a few sun breaks throughout the day.

Central Florida is going to see a 20 percent rain chance and the highs are back above average as they top the mid-70s to around 80.

Areas of fog are again in the cards for Thursday night, with visibility dipping below a quarter-mile at times.

An approaching front on Friday will bring a better chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunderstorms by late afternoon. Highs ahead of the front are well into the 70s close to 80, but drop into the 60s with sun Saturday.

Sunday will see colder air, with highs in the 50s.



Surfers may want to grab a board and head to the east coast Thursday because they will be looking at a fair surf forecast. Wave heights shoulder to occasionally head high are expected with an easterly swell.

We’re anticipating generally dry conditions at the beach, with just an isolated shower possible. If you’re in the water, a moderate rip risk is currently in place.



