Man shot in vehicle in Altamonte Springs, police say

Altamonte Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that involved two vehicles.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Maitland Avenue and Oranole Road, according to Altamonte Police PIO Evelyn Estevez.

The victim of the shooting reportedly called 911. They were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been provided at this time.

