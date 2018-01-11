FEMA limits enrollment of hotel assistance program helping Maria evacuees

Enrollment in an assistance program that funds short-term hotel stays for Puerto Rico refugees is being limited to people whose homes are still unlivable.
The Transitional Sheltering Assistance has been paying for rooms of some Puerto Rican evacuees and their families. It was set to expire last week, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that it is extending the program until March 20.
A list of participating hotels can be found here: www.femaevachotels.com.
Gov. Rick Scott's office said Thursday that officials from Puerto Rico and FEMA notified Florida emergency management officials of the decision to limit the enrollment. The Governor's Office said in a news release that enrollees' homes must still have not been deemed safe, livable or have power.
"We have worked non-stop to ensure families from Puerto Rico coming to Florida are offered every available state resource and the assistance they need to get back on their feet following Hurricane Maria. Our top priority is to ensure that every family displaced by Hurricane Maria gets the resources they need," Scott said.
Hurricane Maria struck the U.S. territory in mid-September. Parts of the island still don't have power. Thousands of Puerto Ricans have since moved to Florida, either temporarily or permanently.
