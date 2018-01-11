A former Orlando police officer and Pulse Nightclub shooting first responder who filed a lawsuit against his former employer has been denied by a worker’s compensation judge.
- Ex-Orlando cop Gerry Realin has suit against city denied
- Realin developed PTSD after Pulse
- RELATED: Lawyer: City turned back on ex-Orlando cop who has PTSD
Judge Neal Pitts ruled against Gerry Realin in his case against the City of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department.
Realin developed PTSD after the shooting at Pulse Nightclub and claimed that OPD ignored safety procedures during cleanup of the incident.
Realin was part of a small Hazmat team who pulled bodies from the club for hours.
He can appeal the decision.
latest news: orange county
- Ex-Orlando cop with PTSD gets suit against city denied by judge
- Orlando-area teen's death ruled a homicide, detectives say
- FHP works to curb rise of traffic fatalities in Central Florida
- UCF Police increasing patrols after student reports being grabbed
- 'Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle' show coming to Universal
- Florida On a Tankful: Sky diving while still on the ground
- Search continues for man in Valencia bathroom attack
- UCF Police: Female student inappropiately grabbed on campus
- Puerto Rican transfer students begin new semester at UCF