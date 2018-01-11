Ex-Orlando cop with PTSD gets suit against city denied by judge

A former Orlando police officer and Pulse Nightclub shooting first responder who filed a lawsuit against his former employer has been denied by a worker’s compensation judge.

Ex-Orlando cop Gerry Realin has suit against city denied

Realin developed PTSD after Pulse



Judge Neal Pitts ruled against Gerry Realin in his case against the City of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department.

Realin developed PTSD after the shooting at Pulse Nightclub and claimed that OPD ignored safety procedures during cleanup of the incident.

Realin was part of a small Hazmat team who pulled bodies from the club for hours.

He can appeal the decision.