Orlando-area teen's death ruled a homicide, detectives say

Orange County deputies are now calling the suspicious death of a 17-year-old Orlando-area boy a homicide.

At 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to 12000 block of Lynchburg Court after receiving a "man down" call.

A relative had found Justin Machado, 17, shot inside the home, detectives say. Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Machado dead.

There were no signs of forced entry, investigators said. Extra patrols have been added to the neighborhood.

Machado was a junior at Freedom High School. An Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman said grief counselors will be at the school Friday and as long as needed.

"He was a really good kid by all accounts. He was not in any trouble, so that’s part of the mystery of what happened and why he is now victim of homicide," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said. "If anybody has any information about that, we really want to know. We know the family is grieving.”

Detectives want to talk to anyone who may have seen or talked to Machado between about noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. If you have any information that could help investigators, Crimeline at 800-423-8477. There's a $5,000 reward for information that can help solve the killing.

