Weather forecast: Few showers possible Thursday

We had mild temperatures to start the day, in the mid to low 60s.

Light rain, showers



Highs in the 70s



Small-craft advisory issued for Wednesday

There were also areas of fog and rain Wednesday morning that continued into the afternoon. Temperatures were still able to warm into the mid to upper 70s with breeze easterly winds. Only a few showers will be possible Thursday with unseasonably warm temperatures sticking around.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the overnight hours with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Areas of fog will develop again as we head toward daybreak with mild temperatures in the mid to low 60s.

Quite a few clouds remain in place for Thursday, but rain chances are minimal. With winds out of the southeast, temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees. We’ll stay warm Friday, but an approaching front will change things up for the weekend. Expect rain as the front slides through Friday evening and then plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the 60s for Saturday and in the upper 50s by Sunday.

