Nike debuts Team USA's outfits for Olympics

By Spectrum News Staff,
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 1:18 PM EST

The 2018 Winter Olympics starts Feb. 9 and Nike has unveiled what Team USA will be wearing on the medal stand.

The official gear comes with a five-piece outfit that includes two jackets, one blue and one white, pants, boots, and gloves.

The outfits are designed to keep athletes warm and dry. The jackets feature a waterproof shell with built-in hand warmers.

The Olympic gear will be available for purchase next week on Nike's website.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games, or better known as the PyeongChang 2018, will be held in South Korea.
