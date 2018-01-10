Marion County deputies investigating deadly shooting at Ocala apartment complex

Detectives are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead on Wednesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Shooting happened at Northgate Villas

Name, age of person not revealed

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities

Deputies received a call at around 1:32 a.m. about a shooting at the Northgate Villas at 2104 NW 46th Lane.

When they got there, they found a dead male in the courtyard of the complex, stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

The name and age of the male have not been given out, but the news release stated that the Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes detective and forensic technicians are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aaron Levy at 1-352-368-3546 or if anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 1-352-368-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 17-148 for the tip.