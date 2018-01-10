Groveland city council votes mayor out of office

Groveland city council has voted Mayor George Rosario out of office after over a year ago, council members found out Rosario was a convicted felon.



Groveland city council votes to oust Mayor Rosario

Rosario has two felony convictions from 1987

Council member said Rosario had no proof civil rights were restored

Despite this, the mayor's attorney said Rosario will serve as mayor until he receives a court notice.

“This is not over at all. This is an unconstitutional action taken by an unlawful body without the law behind them,"said Jim Jimenez,.

City council members found out that Rosario had two convictions from Pennsylvania in 1987 — one for possession of cocaine and another felony for trying to sell cocaine to an undercover officer.

According to Groveland charter, as a felon Rosario is not qualified to hold office unless his civil rights were restored.



At a special meeting Wednesday night, City Council Member Mike Radzik said there’s been no proof of restored rights or of a pardon.

“It’s done from the perspective that we voted to forfeit his office and declare a vacancy. We’ve been threatened with a lawsuit. The bottom line is Mr. Rosario doesn’t have legal standing and the lawsuit will be over," said Radzik.

The council plans to swear in the vice mayor as mayor at their next meeting.