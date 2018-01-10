Video: What are the rules for Florida's 'move over' law?

Troopers and Florida transportation officials are reminding motorists what the laws are for moving over when there are emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

January is FDOT's 'Move Over Month'

FHP, FDOT reminding motorists of requirements

Motorists must give way to emergency vehicles



FHP Sgt. David Rodriguez was run over years ago and said Wednesday that he still feels effects from the crash.



"It's been six years now, and this morning when I woke up, I had to take time getting out of bed because of my injuries. So please follow the message, because it affects the victim, it affects the family and ultimately the department."

Last year, 3 Road Rangers and 1 trooper were killed because drivers failed to move over, transportation officials said.

What are the "move over" law's requirements?

Florida law requires you to move over 1 lane (if it's safe) for stopped official vehicles.

If you can’t move over, or if you're on a 2-lane road, slow down to a speed 20 mph slower than the posted speed limit or 5 mph when the speed limit is 20 mph or less.

Florida's "move over" law" has been in place since 2009. In 2014, the law was amended to include sanitation and utility service vehicles.