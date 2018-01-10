Composite sketch released in Valencia bathroom attack

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who attacked a woman in a bathroom at Valencia College East Campus Tuesday night.

Deputies investigating attempted sexual battery at Valencia

Man fled after female fought him off

Deputies release composite sketch of suspect



The incident reportedly happened at 8:06 p.m. on 701 N Econlockhatchee Trail.

A female was inside a women’s restroom, when she claimed a male entered and grabbed her, deputies stated, adding that she fought the man off and screamed for help as faculty and students came to her aid.

Police activity on East Campus. Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a light-skinned Hispanic male, brown hair, 5'10", 180 lbs., wearing long pants, long-sleeved brown dress shirt in connection with an attempted sexual battery. If you have any info, contact OCSO. — Valencia College (@valenciacollege) January 10, 2018

There is more police activity in and around Valencia College after Tuesday night.

Bryana Diaz, a student at Valencia College, said she’s always aware of her surroundings. When she finds herself on campus alone, Diaz said she makes sure she has her phone handy, but now she’s doing this more than ever.

“I like to always have someone with me, and if they’re not with me physically, then I like to have them on the phone at least talking to someone. That’s just how way I am. I like to feel safe, I like to feel protected,” Diaz said. “So I am just like, can you stay with me while I walk to my next class, or can you stay with me while I go to the parking lot or something.”

Valencia College released a statement saying: “Our hearts go out to the victim, who was not seriously injured, but is understandably shaken. We encourage you to remain vigilant and contact campus security if you see activity that seems suspicious.”

A Valencia alert was sent out to notify students about the incident that included a description of the man, and they also recently released a composite sketch of him.

Investigators stated the male has a dark complexion and is believed to be Hispanic. He has brown hair, about 5 foot 10, weighs 180 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved brown dress shirt.

For some parents, a heightened sense of security is what will bring them peace of mind.

“I am so sorry for the parents and everything. I think that this school needs more police covering the students,” said Maria, a mother. “And the police be around 24 hours a day, you know?”

Valencia College said their security team is increasing patrols, and there are more deputies on campus due to this incident.

“If he thinks he can get away with it, I hope (they) find him, because that’s not what Valencia is about. We’re not about that … We’re not about sexual assaults and stuff like that,” Diaz added.

Anyone with information should call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.