Body of Apopka angler recovered from Lake Okeechobee

The body of Nik Kayler, an Apopka angler who went missing during a fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee, has been found.

Kayler's body was found Wednesday morning near Clewiston by a commercial vessel, the Fishing League Worldwide said in a news release.



Kayler, 38, was on a boat with pro angler Bill Kisiah of Slidell, Louisiana, last Thursday when they failed to check in as scheduled at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, the FLW said.



Kisiah was found alive Thursday night, but Kayler went missing.

“Our prayers are with Nik’s family during this time of unimaginable tragedy,” FLW President of Operations Kathy Fennel said in a statement. “The loss of his life touches the entire fishing community.”

Several agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard and three county sheriff's offices, were involved in the search.



Kayler has a wife and daughter, according to the FLW, which canceled the rest of the tournament.





Apopka's Nik Kayler (Courtesy of Fishing League Worldwide)