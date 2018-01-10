'Redesigned' World of Disney stores coming to Disney World, Disneyland

The World of Disney stores at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will undergo transformations.

World of Disney stores to be redesigned

Changes will happen at Disney World and Disneyland

Stores will remain partially open during construction



Disney has announced plans to redesign both stores this year.

The changes will begin in mid-February at Disney Springs in Orlando and Downtown Disney in Anaheim.

Although details about the renovations are scarce, Disney says guests will encounter “a dynamic and distinctly Disney retail environment.”

The redesign will happen in phase throughout the year, Disney said.

Both stores will remain open during the renovations.

In Florida, select World of Disney merchandise will be available at other Disney Springs stores, including The Disney Corner which is set to open next month.

