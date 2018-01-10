Last Updated: Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 11:29 AM EST
The World of Disney stores at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will undergo transformations.
- World of Disney stores to be redesigned
- Changes will happen at Disney World and Disneyland
- Stores will remain partially open during construction
Disney has announced plans to redesign both stores this year.
The changes will begin in mid-February at Disney Springs in Orlando and Downtown Disney in Anaheim.
Although details about the renovations are scarce, Disney says guests will encounter “a dynamic and distinctly Disney retail environment.”
The redesign will happen in phase throughout the year, Disney said.
Both stores will remain open during the renovations.
In Florida, select World of Disney merchandise will be available at other Disney Springs stores, including The Disney Corner which is set to open next month.
CHECK OUT ATTRACTIONS INSIDER: Your all-in-one source for news, pictures and video from Florida’s theme parks. Just go to our Attractions Insider page. Sign up to get breaking theme park news alerts and subscribe to our newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, delivered to your inbox or mobile phone.
Latest News: Walt Disney World
- 'Redesigned' World of Disney stores coming to Disney World, Disneyland
- Disney World to allow some guests to buy more Fastpasses
- VIDEO: Disney World monorail traveling with open door
- Disney: Has Stitch's Great Escape closed for good?
- Edison project manager reveals construction secrets
- Disney patent hints at plan for ‘Star Wars’ lightsaber experience
- Video: UCF celebrates undefeated season at Magic Kingdom
- American wins Disney World Marathon for first time since 2004
- PHOTOS: A look inside The Edison at Disney Springs