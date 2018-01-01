UCF Knights complete perfect season, win Peach Bowl

The UCF Knights were the 12-point underdogs for the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but they pulled the ultimate Cinderella story and won the Peach Bowl.

UCF finishes 13-0 season with Monday's win

Chequan Burkett returns interception for TD

Head coach Scott Frost wins his last game at UCF



The Knights beat Auburn 34-27, completing an epic season where they went 13-0.

It was the last game for UCF coach Scott Frost, who is leaving to take over the Nebraska football program.

With the game tied at 20 entering the fourth quarter, Dredrick Snelson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from McKenzie Milton to give UCF the lead.

Less than six minutes later, Chequan Burkett returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to give the Knights a 14-point lead.

Auburn scored with 4:12 left, but the Knights held from there to finish their unbeaten season.

Milton passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights also sacked Auburn's quarterback six times to Auburn's one sack.

Auburn, which entered the game 10-3 after losing the SEC Championship Game to Georgia, got 331 yards from quarterback Jarrett Stidham, but he also threw two interceptions.

The Knights and their fans believed the school deserved a higher ranking after winning the American Athletic Conference and leading the nation in scoring. The win against Auburn represents a kind of vindication in the face of those who said UCF couldn't win against an SEC team.

Elated Knights fans are still absorbing an incredible undefeated season.



"They are (an) awesome team, and it’s been a fantastic day. We are so excited," said UCF Alum Ryan Witzel.

Fellow alum Lindsey Busch exclaimed, "We are the only team that’s undefeated in the whole nation!"

UCF fans were treated to the rally songs of their marching band as they geared up for the big game, and the end result is exactly what Knight fans wanted.

Now, the program is in the college football conversation after a 13-0 season.

OUTBACK BOWL

At chilly, wet Raymond James Stadium, South Carolina overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl.

The Gamecocks took advantage of five Michigan turnovers and scored the last 23 points of the game.

CITRUS BOWL

At Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Myles Boykin scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 remaining and No. 14 Notre Dame rallied for a 21-17 win over No. 16 LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

For the Irish, it was the team's first win in a New Year's Day bowl since 1994.



