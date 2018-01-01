Weather forecast: Starting 2018 with a cold front

Central Florida will see cloudy skies and rain today as a cold front moves through.

Rain, cold returns

Highs in the 50s

Very cold temps by end of week

The winds will pick up out of the north as the highs drop from the upper 50s to near 50 late this afternoon.

Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers after midnight. The lows will drop into the middle 40s.

Tuesday will also see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The highs will stay in the middle 50s.

There is a good chance of showers Wednesday. The highs will stay in the middle to upper 50s.

Keep the jackets handy through the week, it will be sunny but cool through the upcoming weekend.

Boating conditions today will be hazardous with a small craft advisory.

The winds will be north at 15-20 knots during the afternoon.

Seas will run 4-5 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Water temperatures are around 63 at Daytona Beach and 70 at Cocoa Beach.

The rip current risk is moderate.

