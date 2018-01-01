Orlando water parks closed due to cold weather

Last Updated: Monday, January 01, 2018, 2:37 PM EST
Another round of cold weather has caused Orlando water parks to temporarily close.
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Universal’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld’s Aquatica are closed today and Tuesday. Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed for refurbishment through Jan. 6.
Volcano Bay is expected to reopen on Wednesday. However, an official reopening date has not been announced for any of the water parks.
Anyone interested in visited Volcano Bay should call 407-817-8317 for updates. Disney World visitors should check the My Disney Experience app.
In December, Volcano Bay, Typhoon Lagoon and Aquatica closed due to a cold snap in the area.
