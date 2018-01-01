Orlando police search for suspect in armed robbery on New Year's Day

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Monday morning.

OPD searching for armed robbery suspect

Suspect had firearm and fled on foot



The incident happened around 11:25 a.m. on 4495 South Semoran Boulevard at an Orlando-area business, according to OPD's Twitter account.

A man robbed Orlando Financial Services with a firearm and fled on foot, police say.

No further details were provided. We’ll provide you with the latest updates as we receive them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.