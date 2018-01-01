Man accused of assaulting Orange County spa employee

Authorities in Orange County have arrested a man and accused him of assaulting a spa employee.

Eric Ramesh Grenier was to face judge Monday

He is accused of spraying massage worker with chemical

Police say he returned and tried to strangle woman



Eric Ramesh Grenier was taken into custody after police said he went to the Herbal Spa and Massage on Sunday and attacked a woman working there.

According to investigators, Grenier acted like he wanted to get a massage, but when the employee began to take him toward the back of the business, he sprayed her with some type of chemical.

The woman started running away toward a nearby business but came back to the spa when she didn't see Grenier anymore.

She was washing her face when, according to police, Grenier came back and put a rope-like object around her neck and tried to strangle her. She was able to fight him off and run to a nearby business to call for help.

Police located and arrested Grenier around midnight. He is scheduled to go before a judge later Monday.

A similar incident happened in the Bay area last week.

Police say 44-year-old Bruce Wilson raped an employee at the Zen Therapy Spa in Tampa.

Authorities said the assault was caught on video, which is now being used as part of the investigation.

