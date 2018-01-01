First babies born in 2018 in Orlando

Last Updated: Monday, January 01, 2018
ORLANDO -- 

Florida Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2018 in Orlando overnight. 

Little Ava Fair was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018, hospital staff said. 

Mom, Jasmin Fair, gave birth after nearly 11 hours of labor at Florida Hospital for Women. 

Ava was born weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces. 

Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women also welcomed their first baby of 2018 overnight. 

Baby girl Bri was born at 1:34 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018. 

 
