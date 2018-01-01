‘Wrinkle in Time’ sneak peek coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A sneak peek of “A Wrinkle in Time” is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Starting Feb. 9, a preview of the movie will be added to the Walt Disney Presents attraction.

Costumes used in the production of the movie will also be on display.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, “A Wrinkle in Time” is based on the Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel. It tells the story of Meg Murry (Storm Reid), a young girl who learns to bend space and time as she journeys to save her astrophysicist father (Chris Pine).

Along the way, she meets Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), who guide her in her quest.

“A Wrinkle in Time” opens in theaters on March 9.

