Clermont man killed in crash shortly after midnight

A 48-year-old Clermont man was killed early Monday in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on County Road 561 near Shiloh Acres Drive in Lake County at 12:15 a.m.

The man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck south on CR 561 and failed to negotiate a curve, troopers said.

The pickup truck struck a fence before overturning and hitting a tree, according to an FHP report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The man’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.