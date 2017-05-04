Pulse owner: 'Sacred ground' to become memorial, museum

Calling it "sacred ground," Pulse owner Barbara Poma announced Thursday that the nightclub will become a permanent memorial and museum to remember those who suffered from the Orlando terror attack.

Pulse owner announces plans for memorial, museum on site

Barbara Poma: 'This must be a healing initiative'

Poma says One Pulse Foundation will be run by community

RELATED: Pulse night club shooting coverage Pulse victims and their stories



"This must and will be a healing initiative," Poma said, who added that the community — along with input from victims and their families — will spearhead this project, not just her or the local government. She hopes community grants and scholarships will fund its creation.

"Pulse was my home too and it's a place that I loved," said Poma.

She called the process a long and emotional journey for her and the family and survivors of the Pulse attack.

Poma, who said she founded Pulse nightclub in 2004 as a way to honor her brother, John, who died of AIDS in 1991, announced the start of her fundraising efforts through the One Pulse Foundation, which will fund the creation of a national memorial.

Now, she said her mission is to turn the spot into one focused on healing.

Poma introduced the chairman of the One Pulse Foundation, Earl Crittenden, who said the burden to make change and to bring more acceptance into the world is on everyone.

Jason Felts, a foundation trustee, spoke about how a friend called him from Pulse on the night of the attack and how it affected him.

"'You've got to do something. We need to use any influence we have to help. We can't be spectators to this tragedy.' I agreed," Felts said, recalling the conversation he had with his friend.

Felts also read the names of actors, actresses, singers and entertainers who donated to the Pulse during a Hollywood fundraiser in August 2016.

Lots of prep going into the Pulse Night Club memorial announcement @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/252hlvFi06 — Bailey Myers (@BaileyMyers_) May 4, 2017

The memorial is a long-term commitment from community leaders with Disney, Tupperware and Orlando Health and celebrities like singer Lance Bass and retired NBA Player Jason Collins.

Family members of Pulse attack victims are also part of the foundation.

"I have to represent my daughter. I have to be her voice. I have to be here for her," said Mayra Alvear, who serves the One Pulse Foundation as a victim's liaison.

Amanda Alvear was only 25 years old when she died in the June 12 shooting at Pulse Nightclub.

Mayra Alvear's goal is to help bring a permanent national memorial to the Pulse property.

"Peace and faith. That's what we have to create here," Alvear's mother shared.

In addition to building a permanent national memorial and museum, the foundation is also planning to fund community grants and education scholarships.

"Plenty of others have done it before us. New York has done it. Oklahoma has done it. They've done it in (Washington) D.C. I'm not recreating the wheel and so I believe they're done by people who are passionate about what they're building. I'm passionate about what we're doing. My heart is here," Poma said.

Board members said they can't build the national memorial without the community's support. The One Pulse Foundation Task Force is still accepting members.

Poma's announcement comes months after she decided not to sell the property to the city of Orlando in order to take on a memorial project herself.

People continue to stop by the fence erected around Pulse to honor those who lost their lives there and add mementos to the makeshift memorial there. On June 12, 2016, the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place at Pulse nightclub when Omar Mateen walked inside and opened fire on clubgoers. Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack.

When it was over, 49 people lost their lives and at least 53 others were shot before Mateen was killed by law enforcement officers.

Also happening Thursday morning, Orlando Police Chief John Mina and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer were scheduled to honor law enforcement officers and first responders who acted quickly during the shooting to save as many lives as they could.