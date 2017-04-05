Deputies: Cocoa man used hammer to kill grandmother, aunt

The man accused of killing his grandmother and aunt in Cocoa on Tuesday attacked them with a hammer and then called 911 to confess, investigators said.

Marty Connell, 41, is accused of killing his family members inside a home on Eucalyptus Place just after noon. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on no bond.

According to investigators, Connell used a hammer to attack Maxine Mills, 84, and Holly Crossman, 61, then called 911 afterward, saying he'd harmed two people.

During the call, Connell reportedly said, "I have a problem. I killed a couple of people. They're family, Maxine and Holly. They're females. ... They are my grandmother and my aunt."

Brevard County deputies arrived and found both women covered in blood. Mills was bleeding from her head, and a hammer was lying at her feet, investigators said. Crossman was found dead in a bedroom with head wounds consistent with a hammer attack.

After Connell was in custody, he claimed he lived with the pair but was currently homeless, living in a camp off State Road 528 and Industry Drive. That's where deputies tracked him down shortly after the bodies were found.

People who live in the small neighborhood in Cocoa are still shaken up by the murders of their neighbors.

"I've lived here since '94, and there has never ever been anything like this in this community," neighbor Conrad Spaulding said.

People said they often saw the two women sitting on their front porch.

Detectives said there was a history of violence between Connell and Crossman. He was under an injunction for a protection order issued in 2011, which prohibited him from making contact with Crossman. It was still in effect.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes anyone with more information will contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).