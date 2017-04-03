Amoosing: Cow gets loose, entertains motorists along busy Orlando roadway

A handful of motorists whipped out their cellphones Sunday so they could capture video and pictures of a loose cow walking along a busy Orlando roadway.

Cow breaks free, roams along Alafaya Trail

Orange County deputy monitored the cow

No injuries are crashes were reported

The cow broke free for a few minutes in the hot sun along Alafaya Trail near Broadhaven Boulevard in east Orange County.

An Orange County deputy was in the area and monitored the cow, as well as onlooking motorists.

News 13 is told the cow is safe.

A loose cow amoosed some motorists along a busy #Orlando roadway Sunday. https://t.co/VmzEOal5h2 (The cow is OK, and no crashes reported.) pic.twitter.com/35uFTe7RSz — News 13 (@MyNews13) April 3, 2017