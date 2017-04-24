Nontoxic dye gives Melbourne roadway the Monday blues

Talk about the Monday blues. Literally.

A nontoxic dye commonly used to fertilize golf courses spilled all over a Melbourne roadway on Monday, turning the asphalt blue and forcing police to close Eau Gallie Boulevard for about two hours.

Nontoxic dye spilled along Eau Gallie Boulevard on Monday

Eau Gallie Boulevard was closed until about 6:30 p.m.

Dye is a pattern indicator and is used to mark spray applications

The Melbourne Police Department was called out to the scene near Eau Gallie Boulevard and Holland Street.

A one-gallon container, which can cover about 50,000 square feet, spilled onto the road, officials said. The dye is a pattern indicator and is used to mark spray applications.

Traffic advisory-we are investigating the source of a spill in the roadway at Holland/Eau Gallie. Road open at this time, but expect delays. pic.twitter.com/5oSwLgaMOI — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) April 24, 2017

An unknown amount of the blue liquid, potentially more than 100 gallons, spilled from a vehicle. A caller stated the blue dye spanned about 1/4 mile due to vehicles driving over it, according to a Florida Division of Emergency Management incident report.

"No storm drains or waterways have been affected at this time," the release said. "However, the release is close to storm drains which drain to local lagoons."

The Department of Environmental Protection has been contacted.

Eau Gallie Boulevard eastbound, from Wickham Road to Croton Road, was closed for about two hours.



(Jon Shaban, staff)



(Jon Shaban, staff)

The view of the scene near Eau Gallie Boulevard and Holland Street from the sky. (Sky 13)



(Terry Friday, viewer)