Tour helicopter makes emergency landing along Sand Lake Road

A tour helicopter made an emergency landing Thursday morning in a median in Orlando's tourism corridor, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Tour helicopter makes emergency landing in tourism corridor

Pilot, 2 passengers on board

No one was injured

The incident happened along Sand Lake Road and Kirkman Road.

The pilot, who has 11 years of experience, reported hearing a loud noise before landing the Robinson R44 helicopter.



Two passengers were on board the helicopter when it landed, firefighters said. No one was injured.

The tail of the helicopter broke on impact, firefighters said.

In addition to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.