Plane crash at Williston Airport kills 4 on Easter Sunday

Four people were killed on Easter Sunday after a 1948 Cessna 170 crashed 10 minutes outside of Marion County, the Williston Police Department said.

Police, Levy County EMS and Williston Fire Rescue found the crash on a tree line on the north side of the taxiway of Williston Airport at about 1:12 p.m. Sunday, police stated in a news release.

The plane was registered in Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident and the cause behind it.

No other details have been released.