Suspected drug kingpin caught after 26 years on the run

More than two decades later, the last member of South Florida’s “Cocaine Cowboys” has been arrested and it happened right here in Central Florida.

Gustavo Falcon was known as the 'last of the Cocaine Cowboys'

Falcon was on the lam for 26 years under another identity

Falcon was caught on a 40-mile bike ride in Kissimmee on Wednesday

On Thursday morning, Gustavo Falcon, 55, appeared before a judge in federal court in Orlando.

Falcon was on the run for nearly two and a half decades.

In the last few weeks, a team of US Marshalls kept close tabs on a home located on Cavendish Drive in Kissimmee.

Investigators said Falcon rented the home and had been living there since 2013. He was arrested just a few blocks away, while he was riding his bicycle with his wife.

For years there was no trace of him. However, in 2013 law enforcement received a clue.

Falcon was involved in a car accident in Orlando and provided law enforcement with a fake name and an address in Miami.

Juan Castaneda lives in the same neighborhood where the alleged cocaine cowboy once lived.

"I said wow, oh my god, I almost flipped over," said JCastaneda.

He couldn't believe a wanted fugitive lived near his home.

"There are a lot of people that pass by and say hi, like, maybe I saw the guy. I don't know, for me it's like. I have kids," said Castaneda.

People who live right next to him didn't want to go on camera. They said he was a nice guy and kept to himself.

Falcon faces charges of conspiracy of trafficking cocaine.

The charges are listed in a 1991 indictment.

Falcon appeared in federal court in Orlando Thursday morning.m During his first appearance, the judge revealed Falcon admitted to his identity shortly after his arrest.

He was also ordered to be transferred to Miami, which is where he was arrested in 1991. Falcon could be taken to South Florida as early as Thursday.

If he is found guilty, he could spend life in prison.