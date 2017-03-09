Woman dies looking for phone on turnpike, FHP says

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash after walking onto Florida's Turnpike to search for her missing phone, troopers said.

Woman killed on Florida's Turnpike overnight

Woman got out of car to look for lost phone, FHP says

Troopers have found van with damage consistent with crash

The crash happened at about 7:53 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 258 in Orange County, which is near the Interstate 4 interchange, a Florida Highway Patrol report states.

Karissa Hilts, 29, of New York had pulled over on the southbound side of the turnpike to look for a cell phone that had fallen out of her vehicle, troopers said.

When she walked into the roadway, she was struck by a vehicle, according to the FHP. That vehicle took off.

Troopers said late Thursday that they have found a 2014 Honda van with damage consistent with the crash and are talking with a person of interest.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).