Woman dies looking for phone on turnpike, FHP says

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash after walking onto Florida's Turnpike to search for her missing phone, troopers said.
The crash happened at about 7:53 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 258 in Orange County, which is near the Interstate 4 interchange, a Florida Highway Patrol report states.
Karissa Hilts, 29, of New York had pulled over on the southbound side of the turnpike to look for a cell phone that had fallen out of her vehicle, troopers said.
When she walked into the roadway, she was struck by a vehicle, according to the FHP. That vehicle took off.
Troopers said late Thursday that they have found a 2014 Honda van with damage consistent with the crash and are talking with a person of interest.
Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
