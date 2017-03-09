Woman dies looking for phone on turnpike, FHP says

Last Updated: Thursday, March 09, 2017, 6:17 PM EST

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash after walking onto Florida's Turnpike to search for her missing phone, troopers said.

  • Woman killed on Florida's Turnpike overnight
  • Woman got out of car to look for lost phone, FHP says
  • Troopers have found van with damage consistent with crash

The crash happened at about 7:53 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 258 in Orange County, which is near the Interstate 4 interchange, a Florida Highway Patrol report states.

Karissa Hilts, 29, of New York had pulled over on the southbound side of the turnpike to look for a cell phone that had fallen out of her vehicle, troopers said.

When she walked into the roadway, she was struck by a vehicle, according to the FHP. That vehicle took off.

Troopers said late Thursday that they have found a 2014 Honda van with damage consistent with the crash and are talking with a person of interest.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
Latest News: Orange County