DeLand man charged with animal cruelty for kicking dog to death: Police

Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT
A DeLand man was just arrested for kicking a dog to death more than a year ago, according to authorities.
Jacques Martinez, 26, was arrested earlier this week on a warrant charging him with felony cruelty to animals, according to the DeLand Police Department.
DeLand police stated the suspect's landlord reported that she had an argument with Martinez earlier in the night after Martinez said he kicked the dog to punish it after he found the pet eating his child's food.
An autopsy of the dog revealed that the animal's cause of death was internal bleeding due to liver injury and a broken femur, according to an affidavit.
Last year the suspect's girlfriend, Tommi Stonesifer, said the dog was hers and she would not press charges on Martinez, the affidavit revealed.
However, police found evidence to charge him.
